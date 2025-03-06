Utah Utes and Texas Tech Red Raiders square off in Big 12 Tournament

Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-16, 5-14 Big 12) vs. Utah Utes (22-7, 13-5 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah takes on Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Utes’ record in Big 12 play is 13-5, and their record is 9-2 in non-conference games. Utah is fifth in the Big 12 scoring 77.1 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Red Raiders are 5-14 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Texas Tech has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Utes. Kennady McQueen is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is shooting 36.2% and averaging 14.6 points for the Red Raiders. Denae Fritz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.