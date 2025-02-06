Utah Tech visits Woodson and Abilene Christian

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-15, 1-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-9, 2-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Utah Tech after Erin Woodson scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 87-84 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-6 at home. Abilene Christian scores 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 1-6 against conference opponents. Utah Tech is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Abilene Christian is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 36.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (40.9%).

The Wildcats and Trailblazers match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Bella Earle is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

