Utah Tech visits Ware and UT Arlington

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-15, 2-4 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (10-11, 3-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts Utah Tech after Lance Ware scored 26 points in UT Arlington’s 70-68 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Mavericks have gone 6-2 at home. UT Arlington is third in the WAC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 2-4 in WAC play. Utah Tech allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

UT Arlington scores 75.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 75.5 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 9.5 points and four assists for the Mavericks. Ware is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Beon Riley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

