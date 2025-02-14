Utah Tech takes on Cal Baptist after Owona’s 22-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-18, 2-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (12-12, 5-5 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on Cal Baptist after Madiba Owona scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 76-74 loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers are 8-5 in home games. Cal Baptist ranks eighth in the WAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Adam Moussa averaging 4.5.

The Trailblazers are 2-7 in conference matchups. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 2.5.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (45.0%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 19.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Lancers. AJ Braun is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is scoring 14.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Trailblazers. Riley is averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 67.7 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.