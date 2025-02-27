Utah Tech plays Southern Utah after Isaacson’s 22-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-20, 1-11 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-19, 5-8 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Southern Utah after Emily Isaacson scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 71-60 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-8 at home. Southern Utah is sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-11 against WAC opponents.

Southern Utah is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (41.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Gandy averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Daylani Ballena is shooting 40.9% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaacson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 61.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.