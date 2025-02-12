Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah following Uhrich’s 24-point performance

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-19, 2-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-16, 1-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Utah Tech after Ava Uhrich scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 74-52 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-7 in home games. Utah Tech has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Thunderbirds are 2-8 in conference matchups. Southern Utah ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 26.6% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 59.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 75.0 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Sydney Gandy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. Daylani Ballena is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.