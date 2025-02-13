Utah Tech hosts Southern Utah after Uhrich’s 24-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-19, 2-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-16, 1-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah plays Utah Tech after Ava Uhrich scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 74-52 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-7 in home games. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Brie Crittendon averaging 1.8.

The Thunderbirds have gone 2-8 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Utah Tech is shooting 36.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah averages 59.9 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 75.0 Utah Tech allows to opponents.

The Trailblazers and Thunderbirds face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Ellie Taylor is averaging 11.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Daylani Ballena is averaging 10.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

