Utah Tech hosts Little and Tarleton State

Tarleton State Texans (12-9, 3-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-13, 1-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits Utah Tech after Miannah Little scored 24 points in Tarleton State’s 79-54 win over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Trailblazers have gone 4-5 at home. Utah Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 3-3 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is second in the WAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Faith Acker averaging 4.2.

Utah Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Isaacson is averaging 12.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Arieona Rosborough is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Acker is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

