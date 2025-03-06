Utah Tech faces Grand Canyon on 12-game slide

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-23, 2-12 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-6, 12-2 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -16.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech comes into the matchup against Grand Canyon after losing 12 in a row.

The Antelopes have gone 15-1 in home games. Grand Canyon leads the WAC averaging 77.8 points and is shooting 45.1%.

The Trailblazers are 2-12 in WAC play. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Beon Riley averaging 5.6.

Grand Canyon is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Brennan is averaging 10.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Noa Gonsalves is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, while averaging 14.3 points. Riley is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 70.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

