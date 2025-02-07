Utah takes on UCF after Johnson’s 20-point game

UCF Knights (8-13, 1-10 Big 12) at Utah Utes (17-5, 8-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts UCF after Jenna Johnson scored 20 points in Utah’s 70-64 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Utes have gone 11-1 at home. Utah is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 76.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Knights have gone 1-10 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Utah makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UCF has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). UCF has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The Utes and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maye Toure is averaging 13 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Utes. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Brown is averaging 8.4 points for the Knights. Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 17.6 points and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Knights: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.