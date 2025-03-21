Utah takes on Indiana in first round of NCAA Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) vs. Utah Utes (22-8, 13-6 Big 12)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Indiana square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Utes are 13-6 against Big 12 opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Utah ranks 13th in college basketball averaging 10.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.1% from deep. Gianna Kneepkens leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 45.0% from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers are 11-9 against Big Ten teams. Indiana averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Utah averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kneepkens is averaging 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Utes. Maye Toure is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hoosiers. Shay Ciezki is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.