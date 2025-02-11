Utah State visits Colorado State following Ronsiek’s 24-point game

Utah State Aggies (2-21, 1-10 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (17-7, 8-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Utah State after Emma Ronsiek scored 24 points in Colorado State’s 67-61 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Rams have gone 10-3 in home games. Colorado State scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-10 against MWC opponents. Utah State is seventh in the MWC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.3.

Colorado State is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Colorado State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronsiek is averaging 18.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.2 points for the Aggies. Elise Livingston is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

