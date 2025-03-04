Utah State visits Boise State after Stubbs’ 28-point outing

Utah State Aggies (4-25, 3-14 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (16-14, 6-11 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays Boise State after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 28 points in Utah State’s 93-75 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Broncos have gone 12-3 at home. Boise State averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-14 against MWC opponents. Utah State is ninth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.0.

Boise State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Boise State has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The Broncos and Aggies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Natalie Pasco is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Stubbs is averaging 16.3 points for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.