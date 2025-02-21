Utah State faces San Diego State after Martinez’s 22-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 11-4 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (23-4, 13-3 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces San Diego State after Ian Martinez scored 22 points in Utah State’s 105-57 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies are 13-2 in home games. Utah State scores 82.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Aztecs are 11-4 against MWC opponents. San Diego State scores 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Utah State averages 82.6 points, 20.1 more per game than the 62.5 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Dexter Akanno is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Magoon Gwath is averaging 8.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Aztecs. Miles Byrd is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.