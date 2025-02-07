Utah State and Fresno State face off in conference matchup

Fresno State Bulldogs (15-9, 6-5 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-20, 1-9 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Jacobs and Fresno State visit Jamisyn Heaton and Utah State on Saturday.

The Aggies are 1-8 in home games. Utah State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

Utah State is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 64.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 79.3 Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is scoring 19.0 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 10.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.