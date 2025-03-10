Utah plays in Big 12 Tournament against the UCF

UCF Knights (16-15, 7-13 Big 12) vs. Utah Utes (16-15, 8-12 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays in the Big 12 Tournament against UCF.

The Utes’ record in Big 12 games is 8-12, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Utah is third in the Big 12 with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Keanu Dawes averaging 4.1.

The Knights’ record in Big 12 play is 7-13. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Keyshawn Hall averaging 7.0.

Utah is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.3% UCF allows to opponents. UCF has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawes is averaging 7.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Johnson is averaging 16 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Knights. Hall is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

