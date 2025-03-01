Utah hosts Whiting and BYU

BYU Cougars (13-15, 4-13 Big 12) at Utah Utes (21-7, 12-5 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU faces Utah after Amari Whiting scored 24 points in BYU’s 71-66 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Utes are 13-2 on their home court. Utah has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 4-13 against Big 12 opponents. BYU ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Whiting averaging 5.5.

Utah averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 5.4 more points per game (67.7) than Utah gives up (62.3).

The Utes and Cougars meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Kneepkens is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Utes. Maye Toure is averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Whiting is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Delaney Gibb is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.