Utah faces Arizona after Kneepkens’ 32-point outing

Arizona Wildcats (14-8, 5-4 Big 12) at Utah Utes (15-5, 6-3 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Arizona after Gianna Kneepkens scored 32 points in Utah’s 81-76 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Utes are 10-1 in home games. Utah averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-4 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona averages 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Utah averages 77.6 points, 16.0 more per game than the 61.6 Arizona allows. Arizona has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Utah have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kneepkens is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Utes. Maye Toure is averaging 13.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jada Williams is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Breya Cunningham is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

