UT Rio Grande Valley visits Blake and Northwestern State

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-11, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (8-10, 5-4 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Mya Blake scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 59-55 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Demons are 6-2 in home games. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Vernell Atamah averaging 4.5.

The Vaqueros are 5-5 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is eighth in the Southland scoring 61.7 points per game and is shooting 37.2%.

Northwestern State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 41.1% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Atamah is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 10.7 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 57.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

