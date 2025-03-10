UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros take on the Nicholls Colonels in Southland Tournament

Nicholls Colonels (16-13, 9-11 Southland) vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-15, 11-9 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley and Nicholls play in the Southland Tournament.

The Vaqueros’ record in Southland games is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 against non-conference opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Colonels’ record in Southland action is 9-11. Nicholls is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 61.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 59.1 Nicholls allows. Nicholls averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 59.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.