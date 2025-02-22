UT Rio Grande Valley plays Nicholls State on 3-game road slide

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (14-13, 6-10 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (16-11, 10-6 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley will look to break its three-game road slide when the Vaqueros take on Nicholls State.

The Colonels have gone 9-4 in home games. Nicholls State scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 6-10 in conference games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

Nicholls State scores 74.2 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 72.1 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 6.8 more points per game (76.4) than Nicholls State gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.0 points for the Colonels. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dekedran Thorn is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Vaqueros. Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.