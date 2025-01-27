UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Nicholls State after West’s 20-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (11-9, 5-4 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (12-8, 4-5 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Jamal West scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 61-57 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Vaqueros are 8-2 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is third in the Southland scoring 78.2 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Colonels are 5-4 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks fifth in the Southland with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mekhi Collins averaging 2.4.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Nicholls State has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Nicholls State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The Vaqueros and Colonels face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Miller is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 12.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the last 10 games.

Byron Ireland is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Colonels. Robert Brown III is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

