UT Rio Grande Valley hosts McNeese after Guillory’s 22-point game

McNeese Cowgirls (7-11, 2-5 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-10, 4-4 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on UT Rio Grande Valley after Paris Guillory scored 22 points in McNeese’s 68-52 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Vaqueros have gone 6-3 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks eighth in the Southland in team defense, giving up 63.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Cowgirls have gone 2-5 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Wilnie Joseph averaging 2.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 61.7 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 65.3 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 63.0 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.5 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 10.3 points and 11.7 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kade Hackerott is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tyrielle Williams is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Guillory is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 5-5, averaging 56.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.