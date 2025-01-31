UT Martin visits Little Rock following McCarn’s 23-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-14, 5-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-10, 8-3 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits Little Rock after Kenley McCarn scored 23 points in UT Martin’s 78-54 win over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Trojans are 6-3 in home games. Little Rock gives up 66.6 points and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Skyhawks are 5-6 in conference play. UT Martin is ninth in the OVC scoring 27.9 points per game in the paint led by Anaya Brown averaging 5.0.

Little Rock’s average of 2.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Little Rock gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Holman is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.5 points and 2.4 steals. Faith Lee is shooting 36.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is averaging 13.5 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. McCarn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 66.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.