UT Martin visits Larry and Tennessee Tech

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16, 9-8 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (20-5, 14-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays UT Martin after Chloe Larry scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 78-50 victory over the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-8 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 5-14 record against opponents over .500.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Tennessee Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Keeley Carter is shooting 48.9% and averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Anaya Brown is averaging 14.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.