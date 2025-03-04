UT Martin Skyhawks play in OVC Tournament against the Western Illinois Leathernecks

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-15, 8-12 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Western Illinois play in the OVC Tournament.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-10 against OVC teams, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC with 11.4 assists per game led by Daejah Richmond averaging 2.6.

The Leathernecks are 8-12 in OVC play. Western Illinois averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

UT Martin makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Western Illinois averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than UT Martin allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenley McCarn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 27.7% from beyond the arc. Anaya Brown is averaging 15.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Allie Meadows averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Raegan McCowan is shooting 42.0% and averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

