UT Martin Skyhawks face the Western Illinois Leathernecks on 5-game skid

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-16, 2-11 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-15, 5-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin enters the matchup against Western Illinois as losers of five straight games.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-3 in home games. UT Martin scores 75.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Leathernecks are 2-11 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

UT Martin scores 75.5 points, 5.1 more per game than the 70.4 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 66.9 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 72.3 UT Martin allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josue Grullon averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Tarence Guinyard is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sean Smith is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Marko Maletic is averaging 14.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.