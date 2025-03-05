UT Martin Skyhawks and Western Illinois Leathernecks meet in OVC Tournament

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-15, 8-12 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (13-18, 10-10 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Western Illinois square off in the OVC Tournament.

The Skyhawks’ record in OVC play is 10-10, and their record is 3-8 in non-conference play. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC with 11.4 assists per game led by Daejah Richmond averaging 2.6.

The Leathernecks’ record in OVC games is 8-12. Western Illinois is sixth in the OVC giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

UT Martin scores 67.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 67.0 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 70.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 68.2 UT Martin gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Raegan McCowan is averaging 21.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Allie Meadows is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.