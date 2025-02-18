UT Martin hosts Webb and Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (8-18, 4-12 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16, 8-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State visits UT Martin after Aaniya Webb scored 21 points in Tennessee State’s 77-58 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-7 at home. UT Martin is eighth in the OVC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Rubel averaging 3.8.

The Tigers have gone 4-12 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State allows 72.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

UT Martin scores 66.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.3 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 64.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 67.6 UT Martin gives up to opponents.

The Skyhawks and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaya Brown is shooting 44.8% and averaging 14.2 points for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is averaging 14.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.