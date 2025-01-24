UT Martin hosts Layton and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (9-11, 4-5 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-11, 5-4 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits UT Martin after Kyle Layton scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 89-77 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Skyhawks have gone 6-1 at home. UT Martin ranks second in the OVC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vladimer Salaridze averaging 3.0.

The Golden Eagles are 4-5 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UT Martin averages 77.0 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 74.9 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tarence Guinyard is averaging 15.8 points for the Skyhawks. Salaridze is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylon Johnson is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Ray Glasgow is averaging 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.