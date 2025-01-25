UT Martin hosts conference rival Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-5, 7-2 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (7-13, 4-5 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes UT Martin and Tennessee Tech will play on Saturday.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-5 in home games. UT Martin ranks ninth in the OVC with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Anaya Brown averaging 5.0.

The Golden Eagles are 7-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is third in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Anna Walker averaging 4.4.

UT Martin’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.4% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Shae Littleford is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

