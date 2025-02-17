UT Martin faces Tennessee State following Brown’s 25-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (8-18, 4-12 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (11-16, 8-8 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin hosts Tennessee State after Anaya Brown scored 25 points in UT Martin’s 66-62 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks are 6-7 in home games. UT Martin ranks eighth in the OVC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lexi Rubel averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 4-12 against OVC opponents. Tennessee State has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Martin is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.3% Tennessee State allows to opponents. Tennessee State averages 64.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 67.6 UT Martin allows.

The Skyhawks and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Kenley McCarn is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Somah Kamara is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers. Saniah Parker is averaging 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

