UT Arlington visits San Antonio and Grand Canyon

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-8, 9-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 10-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts UT Arlington after Trinity San Antonio scored 27 points in Grand Canyon’s 76-60 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Antelopes have gone 16-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is 20-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Mavericks are 9-2 in WAC play. UT Arlington scores 73.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 78.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 66.7 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 16.4 more points per game (73.6) than Grand Canyon allows to opponents (57.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Antelopes. Laura Erikstrup is averaging 15.0 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 60.2% over the past 10 games.

Koi Love is shooting 52.3% and averaging 16.8 points for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.