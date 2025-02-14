UT Arlington visits Grand Canyon following San Antonio’s 27-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-8, 9-2 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (23-2, 10-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on UT Arlington after Trinity San Antonio scored 27 points in Grand Canyon’s 76-60 victory against the Tarleton State Texans.

The Antelopes are 16-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon averages 17.6 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by San Antonio with 5.4.

The Mavericks have gone 9-2 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

Grand Canyon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington scores 16.4 more points per game (73.6) than Grand Canyon gives up to opponents (57.2).

The Antelopes and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: San Antonio is averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 assists and 2.6 steals for the Antelopes. Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taliyah Clark averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Koi Love is shooting 52.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.