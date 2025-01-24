UT Arlington visits Abilene Christian, looks to break road losing streak

UT Arlington Mavericks (8-11, 1-4 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-11, 1-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington travels to Abilene Christian looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Wildcats have gone 6-3 at home. Abilene Christian is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 1-4 in conference play. UT Arlington is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Abilene Christian averages 69.9 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 73.8 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 5.7 more points per game (76.1) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (70.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Quion Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

