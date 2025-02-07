UT Arlington plays Seattle U after Douglas’ 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-12, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-13, 4-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Seattle U after Kade Douglas scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 94-73 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Redhawks have gone 7-4 at home. Seattle U is fourth in the WAC scoring 73.7 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Mavericks are 4-5 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fourth in the WAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lance Ware averaging 6.4.

Seattle U is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.0% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 8.6 points, five assists and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is averaging 15.2 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ware is shooting 56.9% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mavericks. Jaden Wells is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.