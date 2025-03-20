UT Arlington plays Incarnate Word in NIT matchup

Incarnate Word Cardinals (18-13, 13-9 Southland) at UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Incarnate Word in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mavericks’ record in WAC games is 12-7, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games. UT Arlington ranks sixth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Cardinals’ record in Southland games is 13-9. Incarnate Word scores 61.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 61.5 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 67.6 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Mavericks. Koi Love is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is averaging 10 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Dorian Norris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.