UT Arlington plays Incarnate Word in NIT matchup

Incarnate Word Cardinals (18-13, 13-9 Southland) at UT Arlington Mavericks (17-13, 12-7 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington takes on Incarnate Word in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mavericks’ record in WAC play is 12-7, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference games.

The Cardinals are 13-9 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word scores 61.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

UT Arlington makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Incarnate Word has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Incarnate Word averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 13.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jorja Elliott is scoring 10.0 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cardinals. Destiny Whitaker is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 58.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.