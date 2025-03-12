UT Arlington plays in WAC Tournament against the Cal Baptist

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-18, 9-7 WAC) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (15-12, 10-6 WAC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington faces Cal Baptist in the WAC Tournament.

The Mavericks are 10-6 against WAC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. UT Arlington averages 72.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Lancers are 9-7 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UT Arlington allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. UT Arlington won the last meeting 87-73 on March 8. Koi Love scored 26 to help lead UT Arlington to the win, and Khloe Lemon scored 24 points for Cal Baptist.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 16.1 points, seven rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Mavericks. Avery Brittingham is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Schmidt is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Lemon is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

