UT Arlington plays Cal Baptist on 6-game win streak

UT Arlington Mavericks (14-7, 9-1 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-15, 5-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington will look to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Mavericks take on Cal Baptist.

The Lancers are 3-7 in home games. Cal Baptist is 5-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks are 9-1 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is 5-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Cal Baptist averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.7 per game UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nhug Bosch Duran is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 10.8 points. Khloe Lemon is shooting 50.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Taliyah Clark is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 10.4 points. Koi Love is averaging 17.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Mavericks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.