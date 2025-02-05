UT Arlington Mavericks take on the Utah Valley Wolverines, seek 5th straight win

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 4-4 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-7, 7-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Utah Valley.

The Wolverines have gone 8-0 in home games. Utah Valley leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 35.6 boards. Carter Welling paces the Wolverines with 6.1 rebounds.

The Mavericks are 4-4 in WAC play. UT Arlington scores 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Utah Valley averages 75.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 73.5 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Nelson is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brody Robinson is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Mavericks. Lance Ware is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 77.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.