UT Arlington hosts Durazo-Frescas and Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon Antelopes (25-2, 12-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (14-10, 9-4 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon takes on UT Arlington after Alyssa Durazo-Frescas scored 21 points in Grand Canyon’s 74-56 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Mavericks are 10-0 on their home court. UT Arlington ranks third in the WAC with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Brittingham averaging 3.3.

The Antelopes are 12-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon has a 22-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UT Arlington’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UT Arlington allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koi Love is shooting 51.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Mavericks. Taliyah Clark is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Trinity San Antonio is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 assists and 2.7 steals for the Antelopes. Tiarra Brown is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.