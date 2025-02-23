USC visits Rutgers following Harper’s 34-point outing

USC Trojans (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-14, 6-10 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays USC after Dylan Harper scored 34 points in Rutgers’ 89-85 overtime victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Rutgers has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans are 6-9 in Big Ten play. USC is ninth in the Big Ten scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Desmond Claude averaging 7.3.

Rutgers scores 76.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 73.5 USC gives up. USC has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Rutgers have averaged.

The Scarlet Knights and Trojans meet Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Harper is shooting 43.3% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chibuzo Agbo averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Wesley Yates III is shooting 50.4% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

