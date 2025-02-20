USC visits No. 20 Maryland after Gillespie’s 26-point showing

USC Trojans (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (20-6, 10-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Maryland faces USC after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points in Maryland’s 101-75 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Terrapins are 15-1 on their home court. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.2.

The Trojans have gone 6-8 against Big Ten opponents. USC is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.6 assists per game led by Desmond Claude averaging 4.4.

Maryland averages 83.5 points, 10.6 more per game than the 72.9 USC allows. USC averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Maryland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Terrapins. Selton Miguel is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Claude is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.