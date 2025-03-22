USC Trojans play the UNC Greensboro Spartans in first round of NCAA Tournament

UNC Greensboro Spartans (25-6, 16-1 SoCon) at USC Trojans (28-3, 18-2 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -32.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 USC and UNC Greensboro play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Trojans are 18-2 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. USC has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 16-1 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks second in the SoCon shooting 32.3% from 3-point range.

USC makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 36.3% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 42.6% and averaging 24.6 points for the Trojans. Kiki Iriafen is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is scoring 11.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 61.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

