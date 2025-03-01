USC takes on Oregon following Yates’ 27-point outing

USC Trojans (14-14, 6-11 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (20-8, 9-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC visits Oregon after Wesley Yates III scored 27 points in USC’s 87-82 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Ducks have gone 10-4 at home. Oregon scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Trojans are 6-11 in Big Ten play. USC ranks fifth in the Big Ten shooting 36.5% from 3-point range.

Oregon averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 74.8 USC gives up. USC averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Shelstad is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 13.3 points. Nathan Bittle is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Saint Thomas is averaging 9.6 points, six rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Yates is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Trojans: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.