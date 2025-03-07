USC takes on Indiana in Big Ten Tournament

Indiana Hoosiers (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten) vs. USC Trojans (26-2, 16-1 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 USC plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Indiana.

The Trojans are 16-1 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. USC averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 18-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 11-8 in Big Ten play. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Parrish averaging 5.0.

USC scores 81.9 points, 18.5 more per game than the 63.4 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game USC allows.

The teams did not face off during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JuJu Watkins is shooting 42.9% and averaging 24.4 points for the Trojans. Avery Howell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Yarden Garzon is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Parrish is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.