USC faces UCLA following Claude’s 21-point game

UCLA Bruins (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) at USC Trojans (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts UCLA after Desmond Claude scored 21 points in USC’s 78-73 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Trojans have gone 9-4 at home. USC is eighth in the Big Ten with 15.9 assists per game led by Claude averaging 4.2.

The Bruins are 5-4 in Big Ten play. UCLA averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

USC’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 13.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.