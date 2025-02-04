UNLV visits Stubbs and Utah State

UNLV Rebels (17-5, 9-1 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (2-19, 1-8 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State plays UNLV after Cheyenne Stubbs scored 21 points in Utah State’s 78-66 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Aggies have gone 1-7 at home. Utah State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamisyn Heaton averaging 2.4.

The Rebels are 9-1 in conference matchups. UNLV ranks third in the MWC with 14.8 assists per game led by Kiara Jackson averaging 5.3.

Utah State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Utah State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stubbs is averaging 15.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Aggies. Carlie Latta is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amarachi Kimpson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Rebels. Jackson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.