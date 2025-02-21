UNLV visits Colorado State after Ronsiek’s 23-point game

UNLV Rebels (21-5, 13-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-7, 11-3 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts UNLV after Emma Ronsiek scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 68-48 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Rams are 12-3 on their home court. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 6.1.

The Rebels are 13-1 in MWC play. UNLV scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Colorado State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 5.8 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The Rams and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 13.2 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Amarachi Kimpson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rebels. Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.3 points, six assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rebels: 9-1, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

